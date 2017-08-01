Officer shoots dog after being attacked

A Royal Cayman Islands Police officer shot a dog after being confronted by three pit bulls at a West Bay home Saturday while serving a court warrant, police said Tuesday.

The officer said he saw three dogs running toward him as he was leaving the home around 5 p.m.

“The officer called to a man in a nearby yard whom he believed to be the dogs’ owner, telling him to call off the dogs,” a police statement says. “The man did not respond in any way.”

Police said one of the animals jumped on the officer’s leg, while the other two continued to run toward him. He fired a shot, striking one of the dogs in the leg and injuring it. All three dogs ran away after the shot was fired.

The incident is under investigation. Police on Tuesday said officers had not been able to contact the owner of the pit bulls.

Police said they contacted “a person related to a man believed to be the owner.” That individual advised police that the dog’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they advised the person that the dog should be taken to a veterinarian.