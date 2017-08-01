The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is seeking additional witnesses to the July 17 auto-pedestrian crash at Owen Roberts International Airport that killed a visiting Jamaican doctor.

A 69-year-old taxi driver arrested in connection with the smash has been released on police bail and has not been charged with an offense. Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie, an obstetrician-gynecologist, died July 18 from injuries suffered in the collision.

RCIPS accident investigators are still looking into the crash, which occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Owen Roberts Drive at the northern end of the airport.

“In the course of their enquiries, officers have learned of other potential witnesses to the accident who have not yet come forward,” a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Cayman Islands Hospital officials said Dr. Jones-Leslie had traveled here to assist at the hospital a number of times in the past several years and was well known to hospital staff and the community.

The 62-year-old doctor was regarded by her Jamaican colleagues as a pioneer in the field of women’s health, encouraging and training a number of female obstetrician-gynecologists in what has historically been a male-dominated field.

The Ministry of Tourism, which has overall responsibility for the airport property on Grand Cayman, said a safety review is under way there in the wake of the doctor’s death.