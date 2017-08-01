Rotary district governor inducts three Brackers

Rotary District Governor Robert Leger inducted three new members into the Rotary Club of Cayman Brac last month, bringing the membership to 13.

The new members, nurse Alicia Nembhard, Annie Rose Scott and daughter Julianne Scott, were inducted at the Brac Beach Resort on July 19.

Annie Rose Scott said she joined Rotary “in honor of my husband, Olivia and Julie’s father, Olney Scott Jr., who was a very dedicated Rotarian.”

The visit to the Brac was the district governor’s first club visit to the Cayman Islands. He was accompanied by his wife Rosa, the assistant Rotary governor for the Cayman Islands, A. L. Thompson, and three Rotary presidents, Suzie Bodden, Justin Bodden and Dierdre McFarlane, along with other Rotarians.

On the Brac, the group was met by Brac Club President Lauriese Ashman and Rotarians Sheldon Scott and John Elliott.

Mr. Leger said he was very impressed with the work the club was doing for its size.

While on the Brac, the group visited the club’s centennial project at the West End Community Park, the public library and several sites on the Bluff. They also attended a dinner hosted by the club at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort.

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac received its charter on Dec. 29, 1981. The club helped build the Cayman Brac Public Library, which was handed over to government.