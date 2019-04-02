The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac hosted its 37th annual Bike-A-Thon Saturday.

The ride was a fundraiser to assist the club with community projects involving young people and families, said Brac Rotary secretary Annie Rose Scott.

More than 25 riders took part in the event. All the cyclists finished the race, including one young man who had an accident and ended up walking his bike across the finish line.

The first overall finisher was Norman Joseph, who clocked a time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds, shattering his 2017 winning time by 9 minutes. Joseph was followed by Mitchell Smith, who finished in 18:31, followed by Devon Binly with 28:28.

Tessa Valentine was the first-place female finisher, with a time of 45:34.

The first-place male high school finisher was Sean Valentine in 28:34, and the first-place female high school finisher was Dejuaney Valentine in 55:05. The Valentines won first place for most family participation.

The race covered around 12 miles, starting from Spot Bay and finishing at the community park in West End.

Visiting cyclist consultant and bike fitter Scott Seaman from Arizona advised Saturday’s riders on how to get the best out of their bikes and Joseph gave tips to the young people about riding.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Brac Rotary Club past president Lauriese Ashman encouraged more people to participate next year and President Troy Grant congratulated everyone for their participation.