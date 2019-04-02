Economic survey to launch Monday

The Economics and Statistics Office will commence its annual business survey for measuring economic performance on Monday, April 8.

The survey will be hand-delivered, mailed, or emailed to all entities that produce goods or services in the Cayman Islands, according to a press release from the ESO.

According to the ESO, the survey seeks to gather data for the System of National Accounts, which estimates the total value of goods and services produced by the different industries in the territory. This helps the ESO draft its annual and quarterly reports that estimate the territory’s GDP growth and other economic indicators.

The survey will also gather data for the balance of payments, which measures total payment of residents to and receipts from the rest of the world.

Confidential

The Economics and Statistics Office said the information in all the surveys returned are confidential, as mandated by the Statistics Law, and that all such information is exempt from the Freedom of Information Law.

The survey returns will be used exclusively for the office’s statistical purposes.

“[Economics and Statistics Office] officials emphasise that the survey results will be published in aggregate form only, with all individual information remaining confidential,” the office stated.

All survey respondents will be required to return a completed form by June 7.

Economics and Statistics Office staff will be available to assist entities in completing the forms.

Survey forms and other information can be found on the website at www.eso.ky, or may be requested by contacting 244-4679 or 244-4600.