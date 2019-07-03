Brac Rotary Club installs new board

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac installed a new president and board of directors at its annual Changeover Ceremony at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort on 25 June.

According to the club, Julianne Scott, at age 27, has become the youngest Rotarian to take up the role of president in the history of the Cayman Islands.

Also installed during the ceremony were Michael Bryan as vice president, Faith Bodden as secretary, Audley Scott as treasurer, Annie Rose Scott as sergeant-at-arms, and Troy Grant as immediate past president.

“I feel truly honoured and blessed to become the President of the Rotary Club of Cayman Brac, and I am indeed proud to inherit the legacy of past presidents who have contributed immensely towards the growth and development of our club and our island in general,” said the new president in a press release.

She added, “The priorities for my presidency are to focus on increasing our club’s visibility, enhancement of participant engagement, breathing life back into our club’s signature projects, and increasing our impacts locally and globally. I look forward to a wonderful year doing what we Rotarians do best, putting service above self.”

In addition to Rotarians, in attendance were the club’s past presidents and charter members, president and immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Sunrise, members from the Lions Club of Cayman Brac and family and friends.