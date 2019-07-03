Nova announces scholarship winner

Recruitment agency Nova has completed its judging process for its second annual ‘Love Your Future’ scholarship, which offers $3,000 to a student who most impresses the Nova team with their passion for their career to advance themselves through further education and training.

Rita Estevanovich, who works with the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, is this year’s recipient. She is looking to develop her career in performing arts by studying a Master of Fine Arts in Actor Performer Training in the UK.

Her story inspired the Nova team, who found her extremely passionate to succeed and looking to take her career further and build Cayman’s global exposure in the performing arts field, interviewers said. She spoke enthusiastically about using her creativity and inherent ability to captivate and tell stories.

Louise Reed, client relationship and business development manager at Nova, said, “As a recruitment team, we meet with talented candidates daily who are keen to progress their careers and qualifications, but at times have been restrained by the expense of furthering their education.

“Our aim, along with our careers advice, online training and coaching, is to help Caymanians find the career path they are looking for in a role with long-term prospects.”

She said the company wanted the ‘Love Your Future’ scholarship selection process to focus on the areas that are vital to a successful career – drive, passion, integrity and self-reliance.

“Rita was an excellent example of these,” Reed said. “Right through from her application video to the end interview, she was proactive and conscientious in every aspect. She impressed us with her motivation, planning and determination to succeed in her new career path. We are excited to share this journey with her.”