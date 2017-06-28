Cayman Brac residents and visitors will have a chance to help improve the environment this weekend and do some rock climbing as part of a new beach cleanup initiative organized by Rock Iguana climbers.

The Clean & Climb Fest starts at 2 p.m. Saturday along the southeast side of the island. For every bag of garbage collected, volunteers will get one free climb, according to Angel Robledo, founder of Rock Iguana Ltd.

Volunteers can drive to the end of South East Side Road and take a 10- to 15-minute walk east down the beach.

Ms. Robledo said guides from Rock Iguana will have a top rope set up on the cliff for climbers, and all equipment is included – “you just need comfortable clothing, closed-toe shoes and good vibes.”

Participants are advised to bring sunscreen, water and a hat. Anyone age 8 and over is welcome, and no climbing experience is required.

“If you can climb a ladder, you can climb a rock face,” Ms. Robledo said.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 936-BRAC (2722).