Police recover dozens of stolen items

Police are offering to return stolen items found during a June 18 search at a George Town home.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said a “large number” of stolen goods were recovered during the search and a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in the incident.

Items taken include computer tablets, laptops, stereo speakers and construction tools, including power tools.

The RCIPS asks anyone who may have been the victim of a burglary or theft recently and who had these items taken to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Graham at 926-3070 or Detective Constable Devon Bailey at 925-1153 to set up an appointment to view the items.