Police arrested a pawn shop burglary suspect early Wednesday shortly after he fled the scene of the break-in in George Town.

Police said three men were spotted running from a pawn shop on North Church Street around midnight, shortly after the break-in was reported, along with a fourth man riding a bicycle.

Officers said a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

One of the pawn shop’s windows was broken and some jewelry was taken.