Jury notice updates

The Judicial Administration office is advising Grand Court jurors who are in the April 5 to July 4 session, who were not selected to serve on a trial last week, that their reporting session is now ended.

The potential jurors will not be required to report to court on July 4.

However, the seven jurors who are in the April 5 to July 4 session, who were selected to serve on a trial last week, are advised that they will be required to report to court on Tuesday, July 4.

For the most up-to-date information, call the Jury Information line at 244-3899 or email [email protected]