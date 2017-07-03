Two Cayman killers sent to UK prisons

The second Caymanian man convicted of a 2015 murder in central George Town was sent to the U.K. prisons service late Thursday afternoon.

Justin Ramoon, 25, was sentenced in December to 35 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Jason Powery. It is understood that Ramoon will serve his sentence at Her Majesty’s Prisons in the U.K.

Ramoon’s brother, Osbourne Douglas, 30, was sent to the U.K. earlier in June after his conviction for the same murder.

“[Ramoon’s] removal was authorized by the U.K. and Cayman Islands governments in the interests of national security and public safety for the people of the Cayman Islands,” a government statement released Thursday night noted.

A similar statement was put out following Douglas’s transfer to the U.K.

The removal of both prisoners was authorized by a 19th century British law – the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act of 1884. The Act allows prisoners to be sent to the U.K. for various reasons, including situations where it is “likely that the life of the prisoner will be endangered or his health permanently injured by further imprisonment.”

Also included in the act is removal “by reason of there being no prison in the said British possession in which the prisoner can properly undergo his sentence or otherwise the removal of the prisoner is expedient for his safer custody or for more efficiently carrying his sentence into effect.”

It was revealed at trial last year that the murder victim, Mr. Powery, was a member of West Bay’s Birch Tree Hill criminal street gang. The group has been feuding of late with rival West Bay gang, Logwoods, as well as criminal interests in George Town.