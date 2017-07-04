Carey Olsen named Offshore Law Firm of the Year

Carey Olsen has been named Offshore Law Firm of the Year at The Lawyer Awards 2017.

The event in London on June 27 brought together more than 1,300 private practice lawyers and senior corporate counsel to celebrate best practice in the legal industry.

Carey Olsen faced competition from seven offshore law firms to win the award, which recognizes the firm’s legal excellence, depth and breadth of expertise, commercial strength, market share, innovation and market-leading strategy.

Carey Olsen is one of the largest law firms in the Channel Islands, with a network of eight international offices.

After the firm’s expansion in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands, Carey Olsen opened a Hong Kong office in November 2016, less than a year after launching its Singapore office.

Some of the firm’s high-profile assignments last year include advising SoftBank Group Corp. on the establishment of one of the world’s largest technology investment funds, the US$100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund LP; advising Liberty Media on its US$8 billion acquisition of Formula One Group from CVC Capital partners; advising Northern Trust on the launch of its blockchain financial product in Guernsey, which has been described as a “world first”; acting for Bank of America, alongside two other creditors, in seeking the liquidation of companies forming a key part of China Fishery Group; and acting for Hugh Dickson and Paul McCann of Grant Thornton in their capacity as Joint Official Liquidators of Weavering Macro Fixed Income Fund Ltd. in proceedings in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands against the Fund’s former auditors, Ernst & Young (Cayman and Ireland). The proceedings commenced in 2012 and settled in late 2016.

Carey Olsen managing partner, Alex Ohlsson, said: “It has been another very strong year for the firm. We have seen significant growth and received a number of high-value and complex instructions.

“It is an honor for us to be recognized as ‘Offshore Law Firm of the Year’ by The Lawyer.”