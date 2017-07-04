Submissions open for CIMPA 2017 Marketing Awards

Following the recent Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association’s 2017 conference, the local marketing association announced its 2017 Marketing Awards. The biannual Marketing Awards recognize some of the most remarkable marketing campaigns over the past two years and celebrate the creativity, innovation and talent of the Islands’ marketing firms and individuals, CIMPA said.

The awards are comprised of eight categories: Marketing Campaign of the Year; Brand of the Year; Digital Campaign of the Year; Agency of the Year; Market Disruptor of the Year; Video of the Year; Marketing Newcomer of the Year; and Marketer of the Year.

Awards submissions will be accepted through Aug. 31.

Local industry pioneers, newcomers and veterans alike are encouraged to submit their greatest marketing initiatives from January 2016 to present for judgment. An independent international panel will judge the awards based on four main categories: impact; engagement; innovation; and differentiation.

Submissions are free; however, applicants must be a current CIMPA member in order to qualify.

The 2017 winners will be honored at an awards ceremony at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Nov. 3.

For more information or to submit an award entry, visit www.cimpa.ky/awards.