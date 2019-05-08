CIMPA establishes marketing scholarship

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association has launched an annual $5,000 scholarship for local students interested in marketing or another related field.

The scholarship application period closes 30 June. The application is open to Cayman Islands students, ages 16-25, currently enrolled in a local educational institution with good academic standing.

CIMPA is also looking for scholarship sponsors at various levels. Major sponsors will be able to nominate representatives to the CIMPA Scholarship Evaluation Committee.

In a news release, CIMPA Chair Catherine Healy said the merit-based scholarship is part of the non-profit organisation’s efforts to shape the future of the marketing profession in the Cayman Islands.

“Supporting the ambition of young people wanting to become marketing and creative professionals is essential to building the next generation of industry leaders,” Healy said.

For more information, visit www.cimpa.ky/jobs.