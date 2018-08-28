CIMPA conference explores the future of marketing

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association’s fourth annual marketing conference returns on Sept. 25 to 26 at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

The event will bring together Cayman’s marketing community and top-rated international speakers for two days of insights on all things marketing and technology, CIMPA said in a press release.

Discussing what’s important in marketing today, and what will be important in marketing looking ahead, this year’s theme is “Futurementals: When Fads Become Fundamentals.”

The two-day event features international speakers, panel sessions and small-group workshops with a focus on the innovations fueling the new multimedia landscape.

“This year’s conference has been reimagined to make it even more inspirational and conducive, to create tangible takeaways and stronger connections for attendees,” said CIMPA Chair Catherine Healy. “Our line-up of speakers has been carefully curated to provide local marketers with the best insights and ideas from experts and innovators across a broad spectrum of industries, from corporate marketing and agency insights to entrepreneurship and social media.”

A new day of workshops preceding the main event will offer attendees the opportunity to speak with the visiting experts in a closed-door forum and hone their skills in some of the more traditional techniques that remain fundamental for today’s marketers, such as campaign planning and effective pitching, CIMPA said.

The full speaker line-up will be announced shortly.

For more information, visit www.cimpa.ky/conference. For corporate sponsorship enquiries, contact Natalie Toole, CIMPA head of events, by email at [email protected] or by telephone on 917-7480.