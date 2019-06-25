Rotary Central Cayman Islands, which recently won a community impact award for its ‘Not Your Spot’ campaign, says it is not resting on its laurels, and intends to continue its work preventing the improper use of disabled ‘blue spot’ parking spaces.

The club launched its campaign 12 months ago. Earlier this month, the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association awarded the rotarian campaign the Community Impact of the Year award.

Susie Bodden, immediate past president of Rotary Central, said she was thrilled when she heard the campaign had taken the award and hoped the win would bring the campaign into the spotlight again.

“We had really great feedback and support from across the community when we first ran the campaign,” she said. “It’s important for us to keep this issue top of mind and to remember that disabled parking spots and blue badges are an essential service for Cayman’s disabled population, allowing ease of access to workplaces, shops, and other basic required services.”

Rotary Club president William Inniss congratulated Tower, the agency behind the campaign, and thanked Bodden for her vision in bringing the campaign to life.

“Not Your Spot is about bringing Cayman together to help support our disabled community,” he said. “With both our Share the Road and Not Your Spot campaigns, Rotary is championing respect for each other on the roads of Cayman, and we ask everyone to be patient and considerate when out and about.”

Magda Embury, chairperson of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, said the council welcomed the Not Your Spot campaign.

“Our Council fully supports Rotary’s effort to bring to the public’s attention the importance of persons with disabilities having accessibility to designated parking spots for office buildings, supermarkets, shops, transportation and many other public areas. This is consistent with our ongoing goals for persons with disabilities having full accessibility to all built environments, towards achieving independent living,” she said.

She added, “Illegal parking in disabled spaces is an ongoing problem for our community. With proper education, incidents of illegal parking in disabled blue spots could be significantly reduced and the day-to-day lives of our disabled community made much easier.”