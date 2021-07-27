Rotary Central is inviting its supporters to take to the highways and byways of Grand Cayman next month in its first ‘Gumball Rally’.

The event is inspired by the movies ‘The Gumball Rally’ and ‘Cannonball Run’ from the 1970s and 1980s, about illicit coast-to-coast road races across America – but Cayman’s version promises to be a much safer and more family-friendly one.

Steve Tippetts, from Rotary Central, explains that the event, which will be held on Saturday, 21 Aug., is not a race, “even though anyone who does pick up the original reference might think so”.

“The Gumball Rally is a new event we are trying out this year,” Tippetts said in an email to the Compass. “My role within the club this new Rotary year is that of 1st Vice President, and as such, have a responsibility or overview of club fundraising. We are always looking for new and innovative ways to raise money, so thought we would give this a try. This year is the first rally, and we hope that it will become an annual event.”

How it works

The fundraiser involves teams of between two and four people per car who follow a clue sheet that will take them to different parts of the island. These will historical, tourist or natural landmarks.

There is a loose time limit to get to the final destination, which remains a secret until the competitors have received their clue sheets.

Points are awarded for various categories, and there will be prizes for ‘Theme Car’, ‘Spirit’, ‘Accuracy’ and more.

When competitors reach the final destination, that’s where food, music, prizes and raffles will be provided.

Rally to raise funds for mental health projects

The money raised will go toward Rotary Central’s mental health projects on islands.

Tippetts said that over the past three to four months, the club has raised more than $80,000 for those projects, which include supporting the Alex Panton Foundation and the Loud Silent Voices home in West Bay.

“Mental health projects need a lot of resources and exposure to bring to the public eye,” Tippetts said. “We are trying to ensure that we do what we can to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues, and try to actively promote support in all forms. So, the more teams that enter, the more money is raised.”

How to sign up

Registrations are accepted on the day – 21 Aug. – from 11:30am at the starting point, but Rotary Central is urging people to register in advance so the club can gauge the numbers taking part.

The rally starts at Cricket Square and ends at the mystery destination.

Entry costs $100 per team, with a minimum of two people and a maximum of four per team.

For more information or to register in advance, email [email protected] or call 936-1344 or 928-3869.

See the Gumball Rally flyer here.