The Grand Court has given Doctors Hospital permission to move ahead with a judicial review challenging how the government grants an ‘institutional’ designation to medical facilities.

On Monday, 26 July, Grand Court Judge Cheryll Richards granted the hospital, under the name CTMH Holdings, leave to apply for the judicial review.

The ‘minute of order’ which granted leave to continue with the action, did not specify a date for the hearing.

In its request for a judicial review, Doctors Hospital is asking the Cayman Islands government, the respondent, to formulate criteria for designating an institution as a place at which ‘institutionally registered’ practitioners may be employed, to review such designation, and publish a “transparent document” of the criteria.

Currently, three facilities are listed under the institutional designation – Health City Cayman Islands, the government’s Health Services Authority which runs the Cayman Islands Hospital and district health clinics, and Total Health, a primary care facility in the Grand Pavilion Commercial Centre on West Bay Road.

Earlier this year, Doctors Hospital was also granted leave for a judicial review into financial concessions given to Health City and Aster Medcity. It has asked that both judicial reviews be heard together by the court.