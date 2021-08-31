Gumball Rally raises $6,500

Thirty-four teams in a variety of themed cars and costumes took part in the first Rotary Central Gumball Rally, raising $6,500.
The 21 Aug. rally, which began at Cricket Square in George Town, involved teams being given clues to visit locations as far apart as West Bay and the southern end of the Mastic Trail.
“The chosen locations were a combination of historical attractions, and also local businesses, with the objective of promoting them,” said organiser Steve Tippetts in a press release. “Some of the businesses were off the beaten track, so by encouraging the Gumballers to patronize them, this acted as a reminder that the business exists.”
The final location was the Fish Bowl bar and restaurant, on West Bay Road, by Seven Mile Public Beach, where a buffet was offered, the prizes were given and a raffle was drawn, as Dr Bob’s Experiment played tunes to keep the participants entertained.
Tippetts said the money raised at the rally, which Rotary Central hopes will become an annual event, will be donated to a mental health project on island.
The winners of the Gumball Rally were:
1st place: Backroad Bandits
2nd place: Austin’s Angels
3rd place: High Water
Bonus prizes went to:
Best Decorated Car: Rallywags
Best Spirit: Team Velociraptors
Great Spirit: Hippy Go Lucky
Great Spirit: Bus Bandits
Great Spirit: Backroad Bandits
