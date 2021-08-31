Annual Marketing Conference to Explore ‘Reimagining Resilience’

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (CIMPA)’s annual marketing conference will be held this Friday, 3rd September, at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa.

The conference will bring together Cayman’s marketing community for in-person networking and will feature virtual presentations from a host of internationally recognised speakers. Inspired by the curiosity, fire, and heritage that drives some of the most successful brands, this year’s conference will explore the theme “Reimagining Resilience” and will focus on legacy brands that have cemented their place in the market and how up-and-coming brands can learn from their journeys and best practices.

“If we’ve learned anything these last two years, it’s that brands have to set themselves apart through strong positioning and a uniquely creative mindset that activates engagement and genuine human connection to thrive.” Julian Foster, CIMPA Chair, said.

Made up of virtual speaker sessions, a fireside chat, networking opportunities, and interactive experiences, the growing annual conference is the flagship event on the marketing community calendar.

The conference is designed to provide local marketers with the tools they need to stay up to date with the latest trends and marketing strategies in the current environment. The speaker line-up has been carefully curated to provide local marketers with the best insights and ideas from experts and innovators across a broad spectrum of industries, from digital marketing and crisis communications to entrepreneurship and creative design.

Speakers include Emil Asmussen, Global Creative Director at Copenhagen-based UNIT9, Marc Babin of Anyline Digital in Vienna, Bertie Mills of Virtual Umbrella in the UK, Samantha Tenus of Reprise Digital, Canada, and Ron Johnson, Co-Founder of Blueprint Creative in Barbados. The day will end with a fireside chat with Elizabeth Chambers, hosted by Vicki Wheaton, who will be sharing her own story of her brand, BIRD Bakery’s, journey from small bakeshop to award winning bakery.

Tickets are available for purchase online now at www.cimpa.ky. For further information, visit www.cimpa.ky or email [email protected].

