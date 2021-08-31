Scotiabank wins digital banking award

The Banker has recognised Scotiabank as the “most innovative in data” at the magazine’s global Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021.

The Financial Times publication recognizes global excellence in financial technology and celebrates innovation in finance at the annual awards.

The Most Innovative in Data award, received on 2 Aug., acknowledges Scotiabanks’ investments in data and analytics, as well as its commitment to delivering a more personalised customer experience, the bank said in a press release.

Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter said, “Throughout the past year, the insight we’ve gained through data and analytics has allowed us to identify thousands of our most vulnerable customers, and provide them with tailored support and advice to help them navigate through this challenging time.”

Sarah Hobbs, country head, Scotiabank Cayman & Trust Ltd, added that the bank has expanded and improved its services on the basis of a digital transformation programme that includes advanced data analytics.

The expansion of digital sales for instance made it easier for customers to access credit products such as loans and credit cards remotely via ABMs and online banking.

She noted that technology greatly aided the bank’s rapid response during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify and provide assistance to customers.

