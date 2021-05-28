The Cayman community has rallied around LOUD Silent Voices president Jackie Neil, sending in donations and pledges of support ahead of the opening of her mental health group home.

Neil’s story was highlighted in the Cayman Compass earlier this month, and she said since then the response has been “tremendous”.

“The calls, emails, well wishes, and, most importantly, offers of help and assistance have been astonishing! I’ve always believed in Caymankind, and practice it in my own life; however, to feel it, to be the recipient of it is just absolutely amazing. The entire LSV team is so appreciative,” Neil said in an emailed statement to the Compass.

Rotary Central, which has pledged $50,000 to the group home, has already donated half

that amount.

Johnae Moss, president of the service club, said mental health awareness is part of the focus for Rotary Central. In April, LOUD Silent Voices representatives did a presentation for the club on the state of mental health in the Cayman Islands.

“During the presentation, Dr. [Marc] Lockhart shared staggering statistics on the disparity between medical patients and mental health patients in terms of medical care and support. The statistics alone made the choice to partner with LSV and get involved in the establishment of a community home for persons transitioning from acute mental health attacks to ‘normal’ life an easy one to make,” Moss said in an email to the Compass.

Neil added that a retired attorney and former Rotarian purchased the property in Mount Pleasant, West Bay, for the group home.

She said the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and its members have also been supportive of her efforts, pledging not only donations but time as well.

“The Lions Club of Grand Cayman has also committed to donate two TVs and two microwaves… The Lions Club have also been amazing. Many of the members have reached out personally with donations and for volunteer opportunities, which we welcome,” she added.

Lions president Carmin Godfrey said the club was happy to help.

“I’m pleased to know that such an initiative like this has become a reality; it was long overdue. I applaud Ms. Neil’s efforts and determination. Mental health issues have been viewed here for some time in a negative way. I hope with awareness, education and support we will continue moving forward in a positive and compassionate way. I am happy that the Lions Club of Grand Cayman was able to assist,” she added.

Miss World Cayman Islands contestant Rashana Hydes has also started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the home.

In the page, she said that her chosen platform is mental health in the Cayman Islands. “I chose to partner with LOUD Silent Voices because they are dedicated to making a difference in the area of mental health,” she said.

Neil said she wanted to encourage caregivers, especially, to join the LSV caregivers support group to partner with the organisation as they look after their loved ones because “it is a ‘whole’ person/family approach”.

The group meets the last Tuesday of each month from 6pm-7:30pm at the Elmslie Memorial United Church hall.