Four injured in six-vehicle collision

Four people sustained minor injuries from a six-vehicle collision on North Sound Road in front of the Alissta Towers complex on Tuesday around 5:50pm.

According to police, the collision occurred when one of the vehicles, a Nissan Skyline, exited a plaza and entered the middle turning lane to transition into the southbound lane. That vehicle was struck by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV travelling down the middle lane, in an attempt to enter the same plaza that the Nissan exited.

After colliding with the Nissan, the driver of the Mercedes is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and proceeded to collide with four other vehicles that were in the northbound lane waiting in traffic, police stated.

A video of the scene was widely shared on social media.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service stated that two people were taken from the scene by emergency medical services and another two sought medical care on their own. All parties were treated and released, and are all are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the RCIPS.

The matter is currently under investigation by the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.