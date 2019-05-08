Cyclist injured in hit and run

Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist on Tuesday night and left the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:15pm. Police and other emergency services were called to a location on Shedden Road, where it was reported that the cyclist had been hit by a white Honda two-door car.

The cyclist was travelling on Shedden Road near Mary Street in the west bound lane, when he was struck by the vehicle behind him.

Police said the Honda, possibly a Prelude model, left the scene and continued west.

The cyclist had visible injuries to his arms and legs. He attended the hospital on his own and was later discharged with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking for the assistance of the public in locating the vehicle and driver. Anyone with information can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.