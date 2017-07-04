The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has won an industry award that recognizes communications and marketing work. Presented annually by Alexandria, Virginia-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, the Communications Excellence awards program celebrates exceptional work in the areas of advertising and marketing, campaigns, digital and publications.

The Chamber received a Grand Award for its Growth Matters campaign, a series of 10 animated, educational videos that explain the processes and factors of economic growth. The videos are aimed at adults and children.

“It’s an honor to have our campaign acknowledged by the ACCE,” said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau, CCE.

“Chamber Councilor Steve McIntosh and other members of the Council worked tirelessly to perfect this campaign, and it’s terrific to see our hard work recognized with such a prestigious award.”

Since the campaign was launched in April, the videos have been seen by tens of thousands of people, a press release states, and they have started discussions on the topic of economic growth. A panel of peers – communications and marketing executives from Chambers of Commerce around North America – evaluated submissions and selected top entries to receive recognition.

Award-winning entries represent the work of 41 organizations in 23 U.S. states and the Cayman Islands. Of the 49 award-winning entries in 2017, 12 are recognized as Grand Award winners.