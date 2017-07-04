Seminar helps companies prepare for CIMA inspections

Local management consulting and training company FTS will hold a seminar to help local insurance firms gear up for regulatory inspections by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. The seminar will feature CIMA’s Deputy Head of Insurance Raz Busari and FTS director Paul Byles. It will be held at Willow House, Cricket Square, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 11.

Mr. Busari will give a presentation on onsite inspections with a specific focus on insurance matters. Mr. Byles will speak about preparing for an inspection as well as the various roles of managers, directors and other staff during the inspection.

The session will include a question-and-answer segment at the end. Ruwan Jayasekera, CIMA’s Head of Insurance Division, will also attend.

To register, visit www.ftscayman.com before July 7.