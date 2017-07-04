Front seats stolen from parked car

Dive instructor Drew McArthur returned to Grand Cayman over the weekend to find that thieves had stolen the front seats from his SUV.

Mr. McArthur, who went to Miami for five days, had left his Toyota Hilux parked in a lot next to the Compass Centre on Shedden Road, about a mile from the airport.

When he went to get his car after arriving on island around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, he discovered his car seats were missing. The thieves had smashed a small side window on the car to gain access.

The thieves left a wrench on the car floor and a cigar butt in the ashtray. The car’s stereo and a dog cage in the back of the car were not taken.

“I was absolutely shocked and amazed that someone would break into my car to steal the front seats and leave the stereo,” Mr. McArthur said.

“The whole thing is a nightmare. I had returned home from vacation to find that I had been robbed. Now I can’t drive my car until I buy replacement seats.

“I had heard that there was a spike in crime on the island but just thought that my car was so old that nobody would go to the trouble of breaking into it.”

Police say there have been a spate of car thefts throughout George Town in recent weeks.