Music and more at the Food Truck Fest

Food trucks have become incredibly popular over the last 10 years, and for good reason.

We’re not talking about greasy-spoons-on-wheels these days, as the offerings have expanded to include gourmet treats and comfort food taken to a whole new level.

Now, it’s your chance to experience multiple options all in one place at the Compass Centre Food Truck Fest, happening on Saturday, 5 June from 4-8pm in the parking lot.

There will be live music performances from the likes of Sea N’ B and Morvin Brooks, DJ Marz spinning hits from the balcony, drinks and, of course, food trucks aplenty, serving up burgers, fried chicken, doughnuts, hot dogs and jerk chicken.

It’s all to celebrate huge news for IRIE FM, so come along to join the party. Come for the food… stay for the music!