No new countries or jurisdictions have been added to the UK green travel list, meaning Cayman remains on the amber list, according to a BBC report.

People travelling from amber or red list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Britain.

The BBC and other media outlets in the UK are reporting this morning, ahead of an official government announcement, that the only change to the green list is that Portugal has been moved to the amber list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to speak about the review of the travel lists at a press briefing later today.

The BBC reports that the decision on the travel lists follows a meeting this morning between the UK and devolved governments and advice from the government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre.

Cayman was added to the amber list last month, when the UK government announced its new ‘traffic-light’ coded travel categories.

The green list contains four of British Overseas Territories, but none from the Caribbean.

Once Portugal is removed, 11 countries or jurisdictions remain on the green list, including Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, Australia, Brunei, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Check back later today for coverage of the UK press briefing.