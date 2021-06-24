The British government is expected to announce details today of the latest review of its green, amber and red travel lists, according to UK media reports.

In its last reshuffle of the lists earlier this month, no new countries or jurisdictions were added to the green list, but one country, Portugal, was moved down to the amber list.

Cayman, with its high rate of vaccinations and no reports of community transmission of COVID-19 since last year, had hoped to be included on the green list in the previous review. The government and Governor Martyn Roper have been urging the UK to put Cayman on the green list, which would mean that travellers from here to Britain would not be required to quarantine upon arrival.

The Cayman Islands is currently on the UK’s amber list, meaning travellers from Cayman are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Britain.

The BBC reported today that there has been speculation that Malta and the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca could be green-listed, following appeals to the government from tourism industry chiefs.

Environment Minister George Eustice, speaking on Sky News this morning, said the government was “proceeding with caution”, adding, “We want to get to a position where we can support people who want to travel to be able to do so, but it is difficult.”

Currently, there are 11 countries and territories on the green list, including several British Overseas Territories. No Caribbean countries or jurisdictions are included.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today hinted that the UK was close to permitting unrestricted travel abroad for fully vaccinated people, according to a Reuters report.

Johnson, whose government has come under increasing pressure to ease COVID restrictions as the peak July and August holiday season approaches, said he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer holidays, and said there would be an announcement later today.

“I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we’ll be setting out a bit more later on,” he told reporters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested that, due to spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, European countries should insist on quarantine for travellers arriving from the UK. She told Germany’s parliament, “In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine – and that’s not the case in every European country, and that’s what I would like to see.” Quarantine is not required for UK arrivals in a number of European countries, including Greece, Portugal and Spain. In Cayman, all arriving vaccinated travellers are required to quarantine for five days, and unvaccinated arrivals must quarantine for 14 days.