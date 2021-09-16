Cayman’s place on the UK’s green travel list is expected to remain unchanged, even though the country has now moved from sporadic/imported COVID-19 cases to level one community transmission.

That’s the word from the Governor’s Office, after it was confirmed that Cayman’s locally transmitted cases now total nine.

That number has since been revised upward to 17 locally transmitted cases, after a further eight cases were reported.

“We still don’t expect Cayman’s place on the UK’s green list to change based on the small amount of community transmission cases and excellent vaccination rates and the UK hasn’t reached out to us on this,” the Governor’s Office said Wednesday in a brief statement, following queries from the Cayman Compass.

Britain is expected to update its travel list Thursday and already the UK media are speculating that there will be additions to the red list, which may include Jamaica.

Cayman is currently on the green watchlist under the UK’s traffic light travel system.

Under this designation, travellers are required to take a COVID-19 test within the 3 days before you travel to England, book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in England – and complete a passenger locator form.

Quarantining is not necessary unless the day 2 test result is positive.

Cayman at community transmission, level 1

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, speaking at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, said Cayman had moved to community transmission, level 1 (CT1), on the World Health Organization’s transmission list.

“Seven different households which have people who are positive for COVID-19 disease and these people are in different geographical locations and the exposure is not known to be common and therefore we would say that our status, as far as the World Health Organization is concerned, is at community transmission at the lowest level of level one,” Lee explained. The WHO states that level 1 means there are “low incidence of locally acquired, widely dispersed cases detected in the past 14 days” and poses low risk.

On Tuesday, Lee reported three cases involving Year 6 students at George Town Primary School, and an individual in government quarantine connected with three positive cases reported last week.

An eighth case, possibly related to George Town Primary School, was also found late Tuesday afternoon

On Wednesday morning, the HSA reported that a staff member at its East End Health Centre also tested positive, taking Cayman’s total COVID-19 cases to nine.

Further COVID-19 test results are expected Wednesday evening.

WHO levels of COVID-19 transmission

