A staffer at Health Services Authority’s East End Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the temporary closure of the facility.

The HSA, in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon, said Public Health discovered the case through contact tracing.

Public Health, the HSA said, is continuing to contact trace and any other staff member who is a direct contact, has been isolated.

“The clinic is temporarily closed this morning (15 September) and will reopen today at 1pm to allow deep cleaning and reassignment of staff,” the HSA said.

This latest case takes Cayman’s locally transmitted COVID-19 tally to nine positives.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed three cases involving Year 6 students at George Town Primary School and one more case – of an individual in government quarantine – connected to last week’s three positive cases.

An eighth case, possibly related to George Town Primary School, was also found late Tuesday afternoon, and contact tracing has begun in that case, Lee said.

The HSA said its COVID-19 vaccination clinic which was scheduled for this evening at East End Health Centre will now take place at East End Heritage Beach, adjacent to the East End Rubis Service Station from 5pm to 8pm.

“Persons coming to the vaccination clinic are reminded to bring their own facemask and practice safe social distancing,” it added.

How do you feel after reading this?