The weather system located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands is likely to form into a tropical depression in the coming days, forecasters have said.

Given its location at this time the system does not pose a threat to the Cayman Islands.

The National Hurricane Center, in its Wednesday morning advisory, said showers and thunderstorms associated with the low pressure area continuesto show signs of organisation.

Forecasters have now given the system an 80% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation through five days.

“Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic during the next

several days,” the NHC said.

It said that a second tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in a day or two in the vicinity of the system south-southwest of Cabo Verde.

The NHC said the environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development while this system moves generally west-northwestward to northwestward over the

far eastern Atlantic.

It is unlikely to form within the next 48 hours. At this time, the NHC is giving the system a 20% chance of formation through five days.

Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping watch over a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas which is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

The system has a 60% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation through the next five days.

“Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves

north-northwestward to northward off the southeast U.S. coast,” the NHC said.

The Miami-based centre said regardless of development, the system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic US coasts later this week.

