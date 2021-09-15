Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Peel Head (peel hed) Noun — 1. Closely-shaven hair. 2. Having one’s hair cut too low. 3. An army cut. 4. A bald head. E.g. “You cyah miss Arlin deez days, he gah one piece ah peel head deh, ya could spot im ah mile away in da middle ah Pirates Week.”

