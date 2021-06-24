National Storyboard Competition 2021

The Cayman Islands Information Professionals (CIIP) organised the 2021 National Storyboard competition where students present their favourite book as a visual board. Over 70 students competed for great prizes provided by Rotary Sunrise and the Cayman Islands Public Library Service. All the children received certificates of participation for their colourful and informative presentations.

The CIIP group is a professional library and information science association founded in 2013 by information specialists, living and working in the Cayman Islands to promote literacy and libraries by the exchange and use of information and knowledge.

“This is the seventh year we have run the event. It’s a really fun but tough competition, where students are tested on their knowledge of their chosen books. Submissions are judged on information provided about the book, such as characters, plot, publisher theme etc. and how that information is expressed in terms of creativity and clarity. We are happy to see again this year there are so many brilliant submissions.” said Paul Robinson, Chair of CIIP and Library Director.

Su Mander CIIP Programme Director said “We were delighted with the quality of the storyboards and presentations covering some 50 different books. We were so pleased to receive entries from students in Cayman Brac this year through our partnership with the YMCA Extended After-School Programme, sponsored by Rotary Sunrise.

The competition is judged on different age groups and divisions.

The winners and runners-up are as follows:

Division A individual student 5-8 years old Winner: Wren Ebanks – book title: ‘Marmaduke the Very Different Dragon.’ Runner-up: Malachi Powell – book title: ‘Anansi and the Tug O’ War’.

Division B individual student 9-12 years old Winners: Jenae Terry – book title: ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’; Nicholas Robert Spencer – book title ‘Warriors: The New Prophecy – Starlight’; Jada Thompson – book title: ‘I survived the attack of the Grizzlies, 1967’. Runner-up: Imogen Howe – book title: ‘Goodnight Mister Tom’.

Division C individual student 13-18 years old Winner: Megha Cherayath – Book title: ‘The Alchemist’.

Division D small group 5-8 years old Winners: Emma-Giana Parchment –Moore, Nashae Hart and Lewis Watson- Book title: ‘Enemy Pie’. Runners-up: Haiden Bodden & Gianna Martinez – book title: ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’.

Division E small group 9-12 years old Winners: Siena Clemens-Orr and Arianna Chin- Book title: ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’. Runners-up: Taylor Bodden and Xachy Flores – book title: ‘The Rainbow Fish’.

For further information ‘like’ the CIIP Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/CIinformationprofessionals/