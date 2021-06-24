Registration for Tourism Stipend Re-opens

George Town, Cayman Islands (22June, 2021)Hon Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism has today announced that registration for the tourism stipend will be re–opened to give displaced tourism workers who missed the previous registration deadline a chance to apply.

The tourism stipend application form will be available online at stipend.ourcayman.ky from 9am on Wednesday 23rdJune. The registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday 29thJune, 2021.

To qualify for the stipend, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be Caymanian, Permanent Resident or married to a Caymanian with an Employment

Rights Certificate (RE RC),

Must have work ed in the Tourism sector,

Must not have applied for the stipend previously.

NOTE: Persons who are already receiving the stipend should not reapply.

When completing the online form, all applicants will need to provide the following documents / information:

A copy of your Cayman Islands Voter Registration Card, Caymanian Status Certificate OR Right to be Caymanian Certificate,

A copy of your last pay slip or official job letter,

Former Manager’s name, email, and phone number,

A bank letter verifying your full bank account name and account number OR a copy of a stamped bank deposit slip clearly showing your name and account number is also acceptable.

The Ministry of Tourism is currently assisting more than 3,000 displaced tourism workers through the stipend programme, at a cost to government of over $5M per month,” said Minister Bryan. “Tourism workers have been severely impacted by the closure of our borders and many have no other means of income besides the stipend. Reopening registration will give persons who missed the previous registration periods another opportunity to apply, to help them bridge the gap till our borders open and tourism can resume.”

All applications will be verified and applicants are asked to respond to missed calls, voicemails, and emails from the Ministry or Department of Tourism. This will help to avoid delays during the verification process.

Anyone with questions about the programme, or requires assistance completing the online application form can contact the call centre on 949–0623 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday to Friday during the registration period.