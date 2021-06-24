UCCI Offering New STEM-related Scholarships

In addition to the recently added Community Engagement Program me , three new scholarships this fall mean more students at the University College of the Cayman Islands will qualify for financial aid. In all, the university is providing nearly $80,000 in additional aid for students compared to last year.

You could qualify, but you first have to apply and register and time is running short. If you are a returning student, you can complete that process online once they have met with an advisor, or visit the One-Stop Centre on campus today.

The new scholarship offerings are targeted mostly at students studying science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health.

Health City: Applicants for this scholarship should be degree-seeking STEM students. Students can receive up to $2,500 annually. Applicants must provide documents showing financial need.

Water Authority – Cayman: Provides grants of up to $2,500 per year to cover tuition, fees, books and supplies. Open to Caymanian students who can show a documented financial need and who are in a STEM-related course of study beneficial to the Water Authority. Students can be pursuing a certificate or an associate or bachelor’s degree. A minimum GPA of 2.5 is required.

UCCI Information Technology: This scholarship of up to $2,500 is for new Caymanian students who are pursing degrees in computer science, computer engineering, information technology, software development, C++ programming or PHP programing. Students must also be committed to using their knowledge and skills to improve the Cayman community.

In addition to these, new students and those who are still in their first year of study may qualify for aid through the Community Engagement Programme, which offers needs-based scholarships of up to $2,500 for Caymanian and resident students who have lived in Cayman for at least one year.

UCCI also has many ongoing scholarships that are available to qualified students including grants from the Peter N Thompson Family Foundation and Cisco Networking Academy. Student Life and admissions advisors in the campus’ One-Stop Centre have all the details on how to apply.

To apply, visit https://www.ucci.edu.ky/financial-aid or call 623-8224. The application deadline is July 16.