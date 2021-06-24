RUBiS #4000Stronger Campaign Yields Over 14K New Vaccinations and $4K for Charities

After a 4-week long effort, Rubis Service Stations announced that their #4000Stronger vaccination campaign has resulted in thousands of Caymanians being vaccinated against COVID-19 and 4 charities receiving a donation of KYD $1000 each.

In addition to calling attention to the importance of vaccination for Caymanians, the campaign strived to bring further awareness to the local charities. To receive the funds, the #4000Stronger campaign needed to hit the goal of 1000 persons vaccinated each week. The company reported that they exceeded their goals by more than three times their target. From the period of May 11th through June 9th, the campaign resulted in 14,375 Caymanians getting vaccinated. In turn, 4 selected charities including the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Cayman Meals on Wheels, Acts of Random Kindness, and NCVO Cayman Islands each received a $1000 KYD charitable donation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee stated “I’d like to thank Rubis very much for their support of Cayman’s vaccination campaign. Every additional person vaccinated is someone protected from the Covid-19 disease and its after effects – these pushes really help to spur the drive on. I know these donations will be of great assistance to the NCVO, Meals on Wheels, ARK and the National Trust, each of which do phenomenal work in our community.”

Meals on Wheels General Manager, Jennifer West said “Meals on Wheels is honoured to have been chosen by Rubis for their #4000Stronger campaign. This support will help Meals on Wheels in our fight to end senior hunger as it will allow us to provide 200 hot meals and 200 hearty soups to seniors in need in Grand Cayman”

“At NCVO, we were thrilled to see the community’s response. With this campaign, there was an amazing opportunity for us to receive while promoting the health of the overall community. Overall a win-win,” added Paola Juarez-Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Jack and Jill Nursery, Miss Nadine’s Preschool, and the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home.

For those who have not yet gotten the vaccine, Rubis continues to encourage vaccination in support of individual safety as well as for protection against COVID-19 for the overall Cayman community.

Visit www.hsa.ky and www.gov.ky for information on vaccination schedules.

