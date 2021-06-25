Green list: What it means

The Cayman Islands has been included in the United Kingdom’s updated travel green list, which allows for quarantine-free travel for people arriving in Britain. The new list comes into effect on 30 June.

What does this mean for Cayman travellers?

Travellers from green-list countries, which now includes Cayman, entering the UK are not required to quarantine upon arrival, unless they have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, they must take a pre-departure PCR test, and book and pay for another test which is taken on or before the second day after their arrival.

Arrivals from green-list countries are also required to fill out a passenger locator form before landing in the UK.

Children aged 4 and under do not need to take PCR tests.

Anyone travelling to the UK from the Cayman Islands before 30 June will have to adhere to rules pertaining to amber-list jurisdictions (see below).

Does it make any difference for travellers entering Cayman from the UK?

No, it does not. It will only impact them on the return leg of the journey when they go back to Britain. Travellers flying from Heathrow to Owen Roberts International Airport will still need to provide pre-arrival COVID test results and go into quarantine for five days if they’re vaccinated, or 14 days if they’re not.

What is the criteria for inclusion on the green list?

The government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre, part of the Department of Health, advises officials on which countries to add to which list. It bases this advice on a number of factors, including the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, the rate of infection, the prevalence of COVID variants of concern, and local access to genomic sequencing and reliable scientific data.

When will the updated lists take effect?



Changes to the lists will take effect at 4am on Wednesday, 30 June.

How many countries are on the green list?



The original list, issued on 7 May, had only a dozen countries or jurisdictions, including some British Overseas Territories, but none in the Caribbean. The latest list, released on 24 June, consists of 27 places, including Cayman. Here’s the full green list of countries and jurisdictions:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Turks and Caicos Islands

What are the restrictions under the UK’s amber and red lists?

Anyone travelling to the UK from an amber or red list country is required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test; book and pay for two COVID-19 tests to be taken after arrival in England; and complete a passenger location form. They must also take the COVID tests on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Upon arrival, those coming from an amber-list country must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days.

Only British or Irish nationals, or those with residency rights in the UK, are allowed to enter Britain from any country or jurisdiction on the red list. Upon arrival in the UK, they are required to quarantine at a managed hotel, which must be booked in advance, and must undergo COVID testing twice during the isolation period.

How often are the ‘traffic light’ lists reviewed?



Every three weeks.