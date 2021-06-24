Northern Ireland hints at Cayman’s addition to UK green travel list

The Northern Ireland Executive has released a green travel list which includes the Cayman Islands, shortly before the UK is expected to announce its list.

The Executive is the devolved government of Northern Ireland, but as Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, and has traditionally shared the ‘traffic light’ list with Britain, it appears likely that Cayman, and other Caribbean islands, will be part of the UK green list.

The Northern Irish green list includes the following countries and jurisdictions, from 4am UK time on Wednesday, 30 June:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Turks and Caicos Islands

Travellers from countries and territories on the green list are not required to quarantine upon arrival.

In the UK, 60% of adults are fully vaccinated, while 83% have received one vaccine dose.

Britain is battling a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. According to the latest statistics published today, 16,703 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported, compared to 11,007 cases and 19 deaths this time last week.

The UK had been due to ease restrictions on 21 June, but that deadline was moved to 19 July after a rise in cases of the Delta variant.

The UK government says it is looking into allowing fully vaccinated people to travel without quarantine.