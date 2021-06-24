Covid-19 Honours & Awards

Seventy five individuals were honoured and awarded for meritorious services given throughout the Cayman Islands Covid-19 pandemic response in 2020. Governor Martyn Roper hosted alongside the Premier three receptions at Government House to officially recognise their efforts and award each of them with the Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour. These were a larger number of awards than usual reflecting the unprecedented and extraordinary situation of the global pandemic.

The categories of awards highlighted meritorious services given throughout the Covid-19 pandemic from civil servants within Cayman Islands Government and Government entities, Health Services Authority personnel, teachers, individuals from the private sector and members of the community, all who put service before self during an unprecedented time. Special recognition is given to local businessmen Vernie Coe and Craig Merren who organised the initial supply of test kits for Cayman with the then head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes, and philanthropist Mrs Susan Olde who contributed to the costs of bringing test kits from South Korea to Cayman.

The three receptions at Government House were held the 9th & 11th of February and 16th of June. Guests at each reception were welcomed by the Cayman Arts Festival Elite Ensemble who performed at all three receptions. The ensemble is a combination of students from public and private schools across the country who are identified as musically gifted. The receptions expressed gratitude for the services rendered to the people of Cayman in areas such as public health, financial services, education, civil service and government entities, the procurement of testing kits and more.

Governor Martyn Roper said:

“This was a difficult time for our community and a time of great uncertainty and anxiety. So many people stepped up to support and went over and beyond to keep Cayman safe and functioning throughout a global pandemic. My congratulations to all the recipients and those involved in the organisation and delivery of the award ceremonies. Cayman can be very proud of its handling of the global pandemic.”

Notes for Editor:

The award categories were as follows:

For meritorious services rendered during the Covid-19 Pandemic and for services rendered to the Government and people of the Cayman Islands

For meritorious services rendered during the Covid-19 Pandemic

For meritorious services rendered to the Financial Services industry

For achievements in leadership and innovation within the Department of Commerce and Investment

For procurement of test kits and testing of the public

For meritorious services rendered during the Covid-19 Pandemic:

Health Services Authority

Cayman Airways

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service

Support for children in need

For meritorious services to:

Education

Public Health and to the people of the Cayman Islands

The Commissions supporting democracy and services rendered during the Covid-19 Pandemic