Marketing industry professionals honoured at the 2021 CIMPA Awards

Cayman’s best brands, marketing campaigns and industry professionals were honoured at the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association’s CIMPA 2021 Awards gala, which took place on Friday, June 18th, at the Kimpton Seafire Resort. The event brought together the island’s leading creators and providers for an unforgettable night of industry networking and celebration of local marketing excellence.

The 6th annual CIMPA Awards recognised some of the best local marketing campaigns from 2020 and celebrated the creativity, resilience and talent of the Islands’ marketing teams and individuals.

This year’s awards were comprised of eleven categories, including a new addition, the ‘Pivot 2.0 Award’, in recognition of the outstanding work produced by local marketing professionals during the pandemic.

“A lot of the work submitted for consideration by our panel of international judges this year was completed under some pretty exceptional circumstances. From juggling remote work and home-schooling to being on call around the clock, ready to respond to the latest updates on COVID-19 rules, 2020 certainly showed how resilient and creative our industry can be, even in the toughest of times.” Natalie Porter, CIMPA Vice Chair, said.

The winners of the 2021 CIMPA Awards were:

Community Impact Award – Cayman Islands Government, Stay Home Stay Safe campaign

Brand of the Year – Coca Cola, Tortuga Rum Company

Video Of the Year – The Residences of Stone Island – A Day in the Life, IRG

Website or App of the Year – Cayman Islands Government, www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus

Campaign of the Year – Health City’s ‘We’re Here With You’ by Tower

Creative Professional of the Year – Tamzyn Arnold, Tower

Rising Star of the Year – Deshae Terry, Cayman Islands Government

Marketer of the Year – Emily Gardner, Kimpton Seafire Resort

Agency of the Year – CRO:NYX Digital

Pivot 2.0 Award – Foster’s COVID-19 Response

People’s Choice Award 2020 – Cayman Islands Government

The Cayman Islands Government’s communications team was honoured to take home the People’s Choice Award, voted for by fellow marketing industry professionals.

“Our purpose as the Department of Communications is to make the lives of those, we serve better by providing world class communications. Therefore, our team is so proud to be recognized by our marketing peers for our work on COVID communications. As did the entire public sector, we worked tirelessly towards the common purpose of keeping our community safe and saving lives. Our aim was for our communication to be innovative, accurate and clear to ensure we reached people across the Cayman Islands to keep us all safe”. Oneisha Richards, Director at Communications at the Cayman Islands Government, said.

The coveted Marketer of the Year award went to Emily Gardner, Senior Marketing Manager at Kimpton Seafire Resort.

“It’s an absolute honour to be recognized by my peers as Marketer of the Year. Although, after such a challenging year this achievement really represents a larger team effort. I’m very lucky to work with a group of incredibly talented and innovative people who consistently afford me the opportunity to create and support the execution of my campaigns on a daily basis.” Ms. Gardner said.

The association’s annual conference will take place on Friday 3rd September at Kimpton Seafire Resort and will feature a well credentialed line-up of international speakers, networking opportunities and engaging experiences to inspire the industry’s creatives.

For more information on upcoming CIMPA events and initiatives visit www.cimpa.ky.