The start of hurricane season not only marked the “Storm Chaser” Regatta held annually in June by the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, but also gave talented Cayman sailors a chance to prepare for overseas regattas and international championships this summer, a press release states.

The Storm Chaser Regatta kicked off the summer sailing season with three classes of sailing competition: Catboats, Lasers, and Optimists.

“The Sailing Club was honored to have the CI Catboats once again join the Storm Chaser Regatta and happy to see local youth sailors join the event with our highly skilled old-salt sailors,” the press release states. “There was very competitive and close racing in the well represented Laser fleet, with results after two breezy days and seven races with Shane McDermott winning in his class, followed by Jesse Jackson in second place and Tomeaka McTaggart in third.”

The Optimist Green Fleet was won by Edmund Day, with Jasper Nielsen in second place and James Costa coming in third.

The regatta-ready Championship Optimist fleet of teenagers “showed skilled experience, with Matheo Capasso winning first, Georgie Hider taking second and Charlotte Webster edging out Ava Hider for a challenging third place,” the press release states.

The sailors of the Opti Championship fleet headed to Toronto on June 25 to compete against 170 international sailors from 20 countries in the Opti North American Championships, with five days of International Regatta racing. Matheo Capasso placed in the top third of the Silver Fleet and Charlotte Webster improved her racing skills in the Bronze fleet. Will Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Georgie Hider, Ava Hider and Matheo Capasso will represent the Cayman Islands in the Opti Volvo British Nationals on July 26 in Weymouth, U.K.

There are still spaces available at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club for summer sailing camps in Red Bay. For information, contact [email protected] or call 947-7913.