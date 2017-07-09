St. Ignatius Catholic School Year 11 and 13 students celebrated their graduation during a standing-room-only ceremony in Loyola Hall on June 22.

Supported by family, friends and members of the school and church community, 68 graduates received certificates reflecting their completion of the IGCSE or A Level programs.

The certificates were presented by Bishop Gerard Battersby, auxiliary bishop from the Archdiocese of Detroit.

A number of students received individual prizes for outstanding achievements. According to a press release from the school, the Year 11 Chamber of Commerce Student of the Year Award was presented to Giselle Ebanks and Viktoriya Bolgova, both honors graduates with distinction, won multiple subject prizes and involved in a number of extra activities. Giselle, who graduated with the highest grade point in the history of the school (4.34), was also awarded the Ernst and Young Achievement Award for Academic Excellence 2017. Ian Lomas of Ernst and Young presented Giselle with a framed certificate and a check for $1,000 toward further studies.

In Year 11, Mr. Embleton presented the Principal’s Award for the Student Who Best Fosters Christian Ethos to Adrian Anglin and Marcos Bertran. Both boys have been altar servers at school and weekend Masses, participated in youth ministry and were heavily involved in the school music programs.

Elijah Samson and Amara Duncan were awarded the Home School Association Community and School Service Award for a range of contributions in school and in the wider community. The award was presented by Health Services Authority Chairman Martin Cooke.

St. Ignatius alumna and current Kiwanis President Daniela McGowan presented the Kiwani’s Key Club Award for Outstanding Community Service to Sharon Roy.

The Paul Howard Memorial Award for Excellence in Sport was presented to Callum Theaker for his dedicated participation, leadership and sportsmanship. Alexandra Leon received the Carole Cameron Award for Greatest Progress after making significant improvements in her GPA over the past two years. Faye Lockwood was the Year 11 recipient of the National Gallery Award for High School Visual Arts Achievement, presented by Tanya Whiteside.

Year 11 subject prizes were presented to Giselle Ebanks (English Language, Science, French and Business Studies), Viktoriya Bolgova (English Literature, Religious Education and History), Dominic Owens (Accounting and Mathematics), Marcos Bertran (Geography and Music), Robert Rutkowski (Information and Communications Technology), Michael Tomlinson (Spanish), Sarah Jackson (Physical Education), Shannon Azavedo (Art), and Laura Murphy (Drama).

Fr. Suresh presented the Perfect Attendance Award to Year 11 graduate Carlton Wright Jr.

Dart once again sponsored STEM awards this year, for excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Chris Duggan, vice president and head of community development at Dart Enterprises, presented the awards to Robert Rutkowski and Dominic Owens (Year 11) and Finley McDougall (Year 13).

Jake Bennett received the Chamber of Commerce Sixth Form Award for Contribution to the Life of the School, which recognized him for outstanding leadership and service in a number of areas. Finley McDougall was the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce Sixth Form Award for Highest Academic Attainment. He earned excellent examination results in

Year 12, superb reports in Year 13, and an outstanding five subject prize.

Daniela Granados earned the Principal’s Award for the Sixth Form Student Who Best Fosters Christian Ethos, for her impeccable character and contributions to the religious life of the school and the wider community. “Daniela showed wonderful leadership within school hours and devoted significant time on the weekends to assist with youth ministry events and religious education classes in the parish, as well as Vacation Bible School,” the school stated in the press release. Daniela was also the Year 13 recipient of the National Gallery Award for Visual Arts Achievement, presented by Tanya Whiteside.

Year 13 A2 subject awards were awarded to Finley McDougall (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Music), Michael Watler (Marine Science, Geography and Business Studies), Janessa Prendergast (Law, English Literature and Religious Studies), Christian Sigsworth (French), Isaiah Robinson (Information and Communications Technology and Biology), Taylor Parchment (Drama), Joseph Marzouca (Accounting), Daniela Granados (Spanish), Paulann McLean (Art and Design) and Matteo Polloni (History). Joseph Marzouca took home the KPMG Accounting Prize for Year 13, presented by Sheena Hislop, while Janessa Prendergast captured the Campbells Law Prize, presented by St. Ignatius alumna Kristina Buckeridge.

Before presentation of certificates, Bishop Battersby and Peter Embleton, Head of Secondary, each addressed the graduating class and the audience, providing words of wisdom and a summary of the wonderful accomplishments from the 68 graduates.

In their student addresses, Amara Duncan (Year 11) and Finley McDougall, Jake Bennett and Mariah McIntyre (Year 13), highlighted memorable moments of their years at St. Ignatius and thanked their parents, administration, and especially the teaching staff for ongoing support and guidance.