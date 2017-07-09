A snorkel charter boat crashed into the ironshore in the Vista Del Mar area at the western end of the North Sound on Saturday night with seven people on board.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Chief Inspector Raymond Christian said the craft, named the Mary Girl, was being piloted “at speed” into the governors creek channel from the North Sound around 9:15 p.m. when it crashed.

The boat ended up entirely out of the water on shore after the accident.

The captain, a 27-year-old man, suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

The other six people on the boat, including four teenagers, suffered “bumps and bruises” but were not seriously hurt, Mr. Christian said.