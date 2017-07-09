Flowers Sea Swim photo booth winner

The Cayman Compass would like to congratulate Rolan Ramos on being a Pinnacle Media contest winner.

Mr. Ramos participated in the Flowers Sea Swim photo booth competition and, with more than 550 photo Facebook “likes,” took away a spectacular prize. He will enjoy a Red Sail Sports Swimmin’, Chillin’ & Grillin’ sail for 10, including a barbecue lunch and a US$150 beverage tab. He also received dinner for four with wine pairings at The Beach House at The Westin Grand Cayman.

Pictured with winner Mr. Ramos is Red Sail Beach Attendant Carl-Lyle Young.

The chance to win other great prizes is waiting at caymancompass.com/contests.