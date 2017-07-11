Cayman’s top junior golfers traveled to Port of Spain Trinidad for the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships July 2-6 for a tournament hosted by St. Andrew’s Golf Club.

Eight boys and one girl competed in three age divisions, each playing 54 holes over three days on a spectacular course that challenged competitors with narrow fairways surrounded by rainforest, elevation and fast greens, a press release states.

In round one, Justin Hastings was in a three-way tie for the lead with Gustavo Belardo of Puerto Rico and Chris Richards Jr. of Trinidad in the 11-13 Boys Division.

Aaron Jarvis had a tough first round finishing fifth, but still within striking distance of the leader, Andres Aranguren of Puerto Rico, going into round two of the 14-15 Boys Division.

Andrew Jarvis finished round one in fourth place, one stroke behind three-way tie for the lead in a very competitive 16-18 Boys Division, and Holly McLean ended round one in sixth position in the 11-13 Girls Division.

After round one, rainy conditions provided an additional challenge for these junior golfers, and with rain delays, players found themselves on the course for well over six hours, the press release states. Cayman’s junior team rose to the challenge, with most of them bettering their scores from round one despite the conditions. At the end of round two, Justin Hastings moved into the lead in his division in a tie with Gustavo Rangel of Puerto Rico, and Aaron Jarvis moved up into second place, three shots back of Aranguren. Andrew Jarvis and Holly McLean wrapped up round two in seventh position in their respective divisions.

Despite a threat of more rain for round three, the weather held up and conditions were excellent and both Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings placed second in their respective age divisions, just behind Aranguren and Rangel.

In the 11-13 Boys Division, Andy Hastings posted consistent scores over the three days, earning him ninth place. In the 14-15 Boys Division, James Bould and Derek Peene, both competing at these championships for the first time, placed 13th and 15th, respectively.

In the Boys 16-18 Division, Andrew Jarvis finished in eighth position, with Joe Purton and Joe Ribbins in 21st and 23rd. Holly McLean finished in fifth place in her division.

Paul Woodhouse, Cayman Islands Golf Association president, said, “The team really acquitted themselves well over this very tough three day event, playing a difficult course in testing conditions. Cayman is one of the smallest countries who took part in this event, and to have two runners-up and the boys to finish fourth overall is a great achievement.

“The Cayman team were just a few points behind Trinidad and Dominican Republic – both much bigger countries with more resources and many more players. Particular thanks go to PGA professional Tim Dwyer, team coach, for his work with the team both in Cayman and at the tournament. Also to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club who generously donated time both on the course and use of The Bunker, their state-of-the-art Trackman facility, to help the juniors prepare. And finally, as always thanks to the parents for their support.”

Justin and Andrew Hastings and Aaron Jarvis are in San Diego for the IMG Junior World Golf Championships that kicked off on July 10, and will then be joined by Andrew Jarvis for the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic in August.