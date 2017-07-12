Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd. 2017 Undergraduate Scholarship recipient Arin Broderick will begin her studies as an undergraduate at Boston University in Massachusetts in January 2018.

Starting with a special two-year interdisciplinary program, she will be attending classes in both Boston and London as a foundation to ultimately completing her studies in medicine.

Ms. Broderick recently graduated with a 4.09 GPA from Darlington Boarding School in Rome, Georgia, in the U.S. In addition to a host of academic achievements, including being inducted into the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society, Ms. Broderick was on the Director’s Honors List and the Headmaster’s Honors List. She also is an avid musician, playing classical guitar at Trinity College of London Exam level; she was a senior leader of an a cappella group called the Darlingtones; and was a finalist at the 2016 Universal Orlando Music USA Festival.

“Arin is a well-rounded student with impressive academic achievements, as well as genuine passion and pride for her country. We have every confidence that she will excel in her studies and contribute significantly to the local community upon her return,” said Amanda Bodden, manager, Personal Lending, and Scholarship Committee member.

Michael McWatt, Butterfield’s managing director, congratulated Ms. Broderick and wished her the very best of luck in her studies. “Butterfield continues to be committed to the development of Cayman’s young people. Through this scholarship we can have a positive impact on the development of tomorrow’s leaders,” he said.

This is the 25th year for the undergraduate scholarship, which ensures financial support for further educational development among young people in the community.

The scholarship is available for any course of study that will benefit the Cayman Islands, and awards the recipient with up to US$30,000 per year for a maximum of four years.

Past recipients of the scholarship include teachers, lawyers and architects from the Cayman community.

The application process for the 2018 scholarship will begin in February next year.