Cheers! Tequila bottle purchase lands $1,000 for rescue dogs

An impulse buy of a ceramic tequila bottle at a Mexican restaurant had a surprise payoff for the Cayman Islands Humane Society.

David Law was eating with family and friends at Casa 43 on Saturday when they got into a conversation with Max Hillier, one of the owners, about the restaurant’s high-end tequila selection.

Eventually, Mr. Law offered to buy one of the ornate bottles on display at the restaurant, insisting on paying US$1,000 for the novelty item.

Mr. Hillier said the price for the empty bottle was more than the original cost of the tequila and he could not take the cash. The pair compromised on the deal and agreed that the money, instead of going to the restaurant, would go to Mr. Hillier’s favorite charity – the Humane Society.

The restaurant, which is launching a retail merchandise line, has now decided to donate 10 percent of all profits from that enterprise to the Humane Society as well.